BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group Says Advisory Board Co Sold 3 Million Shares Of Class A Common Stock Of Evolent Health In Private Sale At $13.70 Per Share

March 5 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 1, ADVISORY BOARD CO SOLD 3 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF EVOLENT HEALTH IN PRIVATE SALE AT $13.70 PER SHARE

* UNITEDHEALTH GROUP SAYS AS RESULT OF SALE, UNH CEASED TO BENEFICIALLY OWN MORE THAN 5 PERCENT OF EVOLENT HEALTH’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* UNITEDHEALTH - AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO'S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH'S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR