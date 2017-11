Nov 2 (Reuters) - Uniti Group Inc

* Uniti Group Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.63

* Q3 revenue $245.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $244 million

* Uniti Group Inc sees fy ‍revenue $913 million to $918 million ​

* Uniti Group Inc - ‍at midpoint of its outlook, co expects full year 2017 net loss attributable to common shares to be about $0.24 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: