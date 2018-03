BRIEF-Unitil Corp Says ‍Robert Schoenberger To Retire As CEO

March 1 (Reuters) - Unitil Corp:

* UNITIL CORP - ‍ROBERT G. SCHOENBERGER WILL RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON APRIL 25, 2018​

* UNITIL CORP-‍SCHOENBERGER HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT CO‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON APRIL 25, 2018​

* UNITIL CORP - THOMAS P. MEISSNER HAS BEEN SELECTED BY BOARD TO SUCCEED SCHOENBERGER AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, PRESIDENT AND CEO ON APRIL 25, 2018​