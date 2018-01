Jan 15 (Reuters) - Unity Investments Holdings Ltd:

* UNITY INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS - ‍ FOR 2017 , GROUP EXPECTS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 TO INCREASE COMPARED TO PCP

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN LOSS ON LISTED INVESTMENTS OF GROUP IN CURRENT YEAR