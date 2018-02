Feb 20 (Reuters) - Univar Inc:

* UNIVAR, CARGILL REACH STRATEGIC EXPANDED AGREEMENT FOR SELECT FOOD INGREDIENTS BUSINESS UNITS

* UNIVAR INC - ‍ STRATEGIC LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CARGILL'S FOOD INGREDIENTS & BIO INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA​