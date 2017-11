BRIEF-Univar Announces Repricing And Maturity Extension Of Term Loan B Facility

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Univar Inc:

* UNIVAR ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND MATURITY EXTENSION OF TERM LOAN B FACILITY

* UNIVAR - CO, UNIT ENTERED AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR NEW TERM B LOAN FACILITY OF $2.28 BILLION

* UNIVAR INC - ‍AMENDED TERM LOAN FACILITY REDUCES COMPANY‘S INTEREST RATE FROM LIBOR PLUS 2.75% TO LIBOR PLUS 2.50%​

* UNIVAR INC - ‍ NEW FACILITY REPLACES OF CO‘S U.S. DOLLAR LOANS & $96.3 MILLION OF EURO LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER PREVIOUS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JULY 1, 2015​

* UNIVAR INC - ‍MATURITY DATE HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM JULY 2022 TO JULY 2024​