BRIEF-Univar Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.34

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Univar Inc:

* UNIVAR REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* QTRLY NET SALES $ 1,959.2 MILLION VERSUS $ 1,812.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER LOW DOUBLE DIGIT PERCENT GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $1.60 AND $1.80 FOR FY 2018

* IN QUARTER, EPS WAS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY A $36.6 MILLION CHARGE, RELATED TO TAX ACT

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, CO EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF AROUND 10 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25, REVENUE VIEW $1.87 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)