Oct 18 (Reuters) - Universal Forest Products Inc

* UFPI posts record third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales rose 28 percent to $1.057 billion

* Universal Forest Products Inc - Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria contributed to more lumber market volatility in September​