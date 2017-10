Oct 26 (Reuters) - Universal Health Realty Income Trust

* Universal Health Realty Income Trust reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.77 excluding items

* Universal Health Realty Income Trust - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.29​

* Universal Health Realty Income - ‍since Hurricane Harvey medical office buildings in Houston, Texas area remain temporarily closed and non-operational​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: