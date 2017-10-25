FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Universal Health Services reports Q3 earnings per share $1.47
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Universal Health Services reports Q3 earnings per share $1.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc

* Universal Health Services Inc reports 2017 third quarter financial results and revises 2017 full year earnings guidance

* Q3 revenue $2.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.6 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.25 to $7.50

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.