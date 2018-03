BRIEF-Universal Health Services Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.31

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Universal Health Services Inc:

* UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.7 PERCENT TO $2.64 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.31

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $10.92 BILLION TO $11.06 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00

* SEES ‍2018 FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS-DILUTED $9.25 PER SHARE TO $9.90 PER SHARE​

* SEES ‍ 2018 FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $600 MILLION TO $625 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84, REVENUE VIEW $2.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.59, REVENUE VIEW $10.96 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S