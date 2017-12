BRIEF-Universal Music And Facebook Enter Multi-Year Licensing Agreement

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group:

* FACEBOOK AND UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP STRIKE UNPRECEDENTED GLOBAL AGREEMENT

* UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP - UNDER PARTNERSHIP, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO UPLOAD VIDEOS THAT CONTAIN LICENSED MUSIC ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND OCULUS

* UNIVERSAL MUSIC SAYS TO LICENSE ITS RECORDED MUSIC & PUBLISHING CATALOGS FOR VIDEO AND OTHER EXPERIENCES ACROSS FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM & OCULUS

* UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP - CO, FACEBOOK WILL “EXPERIMENT” TO INTRODUCE NEW MUSIC-BASED PRODUCTS TO FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND OCULUS, INCLUDING MESSENGER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: