FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 11:56 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Universal Stainless Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc :

* Universal Stainless reports third quarter 2017 results in line with preliminary forecast

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 sales $50.9 million

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍quarter-end backlog of $66.2 million, up 4.3 pct sequentially​

* Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc - ‍Ross Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer notified company of his intention to resign from his position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.