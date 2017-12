BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.08

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Universal Technical Institute Inc :

* UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $81.3 MILLION VERSUS $86.9 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MILLION TO $320 MILLION

* - ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018 , CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION

* - ‍UTI EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATING LOSS OF BETWEEN $20 MILLION AND $25 MILLION AND NEGATIVE EBITDA​

* SAYS ‍FISCAL 2018 AVERAGE STUDENT POPULATION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE DOWN IN MID SINGLE DIGITS​

* UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE - EXPECTS NET COST SAVINGS OF $3 MILLION TO $4 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS STARTING IN FISCAL 2019​