Jan 11 (Reuters) - Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP DISPOSES 132.4 MILLION OF CHINA NEW ECONOMY FUND LTD SHARES FOR ABOUT HK$17.08 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT AN UNAUDITED LOSS OF ABOUT HK$6.75 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)