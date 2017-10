Oct 6 (Reuters) - Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd

* ‍Has noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 6 October 2017​‍​

* Informed by lam shiu ming, daneil that he acquired 121.3 million shares in open market at average price of HK$0.48 per share

* Save as disclosed, ‍board is not aware of any reasons for such movements