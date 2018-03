March 7 (Reuters) - Univision Communications Inc:

* UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CEO RANDY FALCO TOLD BOARD THAT HE WOULD LIKE TO RETIRE AT END OF 2018‍​

* UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS BOARD AGREED TO FALCO’S WISHES AND ASKED HIM TO WORK WITH CO OVER NEXT YEAR IN RESTRUCTURING THE COMPANY Further company coverage: