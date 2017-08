Aug 9 (Reuters) - UNIWHEELS AG:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 143.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 14.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA EUR 22.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 274.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 223.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INCREASE OF EUR 51.7 MILLION IN H1 REVENUE DUE TO GROWTH OF AUTOMOTIVE AND ACCESSORY DIVISIONS