BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.12

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Unum Group:

* Unum Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.09 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum Group - ‍expectation for after-tax operating income growth per share for fy 2017 is at, to slightly above, upper end of range of 5 percent to 8 percent

* Unum Group qtrly total revenue $2,819.1 million versus $2,763.3 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $2.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S