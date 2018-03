Feb 28 (Reuters) - UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd:

* ‍QTRLY TOTAL INCOME S$105.8 MILLION, UP 13.7​ PERCENT

* ‍QTRLY PROFIT AFTER TAX S$22.2 MILLION, UP 81.1​ PERCENT

* PROPOSES FIRST & FINAL ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 4.8 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: