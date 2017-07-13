FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Upland Software sees FY 2017 revenue $91.2-$95.2 mln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Upland Software sees FY 2017 revenue $91.2-$95.2 mln

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Upland Software Inc

* Upland Software announces acquisition of waterfall international and raises 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $91.2 million to $95.2 million

* Purchase price paid for waterfall was $24.4 million in cash at closing

* Upland Software Inc - ‍announced that it has raised its full year 2017 guidance to reflect waterfall acquisition​

* Says ‍upland expects acquisition to generate annual revenue of approximately $9.0 million​

* Purchase price includes a $1.5 million cash holdback payable in 18 months

* Foregoing excludes any potential future earn-out payments tied to additional performance-based goals

* Says ‍acquisition will be immediately accretive to upland's adjusted ebitda per share​

* Upland Software Inc - ‍for full year ending december 31, 2017 expects reported total revenue to be in range of $91.2 to $95.2 million

* Upland Software Inc - ‍for full year ending December 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $28.0 to $31.0 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $89.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.