a month ago
BRIEF-UPS announces new sustainability goals to its fleet
June 27, 2017 / 12:53 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-UPS announces new sustainability goals to its fleet

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS - announced new sustainability goals to add more alternative fuel, advanced technology vehicles to fleet while increasing its reliance on renewable energy sources

* UPS - goals support UPS's commitment to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions from global ground operations 12 percent by 2025

* UPS - by 2020 UPS plans that one in four new vehicles purchased annually will be alternative fuel or advanced technology vehicle, up from 16 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

