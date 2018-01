BRIEF-UPS Capital Says Announced Expansion Of UPS Capital Cargo Finance Service With New Options On In-Transit Cargo For U.S. Importers

Jan 16 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc:

* UPS CAPITAL SAYS ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF UPS CAPITAL CARGO FINANCE SERVICE WITH NEW OPTIONS ON IN-TRANSIT CARGO FOR U.S. IMPORTERS

* UPS CAPITAL SAYS ENHANCED OFFERING INCREASES AMOUNT A BUSINESS CAN BORROW FROM 70% OF SUPPLIER‘S COMMERCIAL INVOICE TO 100%

* UPS CAPITAL SAYS ENHANCED OFFERING INCLUDES CREDIT LINES UP TO $1.5 MILLION ON IN-TRANSIT GOODS

* UPS CAPITAL SAYS ENHANCED OFFERING INCLUDES LONGER REPAYMENT TERMS UP TO 90 DAYS FROM 75 DAYS