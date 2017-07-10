FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Uranium Energy says exercised option to acquire Alto Paraná Titanium Project
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championship
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 10, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Uranium Energy says exercised option to acquire Alto Paraná Titanium Project

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Uranium Energy Corp

* Uranium energy corp exercises option to acquire the alto paraná titanium project in paraguay

* Uranium energy - now controls 100% of alto paraná titanium project located in departments of alto paraná and canindeyú in republic of paraguay​

* Deal ‍for aggregate consideration of $1.02 million

* Uranium energy - under terms of share purchase and option agreement, co issued to cic resources 664,879 restricted common shares of co at $1.54/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.