March 6 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $1.08 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $12.8 MILLION, OR 3.8%, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS