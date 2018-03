BRIEF-Urban&Civic And Wellcome Trust Partnership To Deliver 3,500 New Homes At Manydown

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Urban&Civic Plc:

* ‍URBAN&CIVIC, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WELLCOME TRUST, SELECTED AS MASTER DEVELOPER FOR MANYDOWN STRATEGIC EXTENSION OF BASINGSTOKE​

* ‍PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER 3,500 NEW HOMES AT MANYDOWN, A PLANNED EXEMPLAR STRATEGIC EXTENSION TO BASINGSTOKE, IN HAMPSHIRE​

* ‍ADDITIONAL 1,230 ACRES UNDER LEASEHOLD DEVELOPMENT OWNERSHIP OF COUNCILS AND HAS BEEN SUBMITTED UNDER A ‘CALL FOR SITES’ FOR CONSIDERATION​

* ‍SUBMISSION ENVISAGES UP TO A FURTHER 7,000 NEW HOMES ON LAND, WHICH CURRENTLY REMAINS OUTSIDE SCOPE OF EXISTING AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)