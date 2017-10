Oct 10 (Reuters) - Urbanfund Corp

* Urbanfund Corp. announces agreement in principle to form joint venture to acquire 50% interest in Brampton Industrial Complex

* Urbanfund Corp - Complex is comprised of an industrial building, aggregating 46,790 square feet, and is under contract for a purchase price of $4.7 million​

* Urbanfund Corp - ‍it is anticipated that company will hold a 50% interest as will its joint venture partner, Takol Real Estate Inc​