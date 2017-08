Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* U.S. Army awards Lockheed Martin $161 million contract for ATACMS missiles

* U.S. Army awards Lockheed Martin $161 million contract for ATACMS missiles

* Says ‍contract calls for production of 150 ATACMS missiles as part of ATACMS service life extension program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: