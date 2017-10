Aug 10 (Reuters) - US Auto Parts Network Inc

* U.S. Auto Parts reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 sales rose 3 percent to $80.2 million

* US Auto Parts Network Inc - ‍continues to expect 2017 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016​

* US Auto Parts Network Inc - ‍now expects 2017 net income to range between $27.0 million and $29.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: