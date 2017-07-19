FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.85
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.85

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp-

* U.S. Bancorp reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Bancorp - provision for credit losses for q2 of 2017 was $350 million, which was $5 million (1.4 percent) higher than prior quarter

* U.S. Bancorp - net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in Q2 of 2017 was $3.1 billion, an increase of $172 million (5.9 percent) over Q2 of 2016

* U.S. Bancorp - total net charge-offs in Q2 of 2017 were $340 million, compared with $335 million in q1 of 2017, and $317 million in Q2 of 2016

* U.S. Bancorp - Q2 return on average common equity 13.4 percent versus. 13.8 percent last year

* U.S. Bancorp - common equity tier 1 capital ratio was ‍​9.5 percent at June 30, 2017, compared with 9.5 percent at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.