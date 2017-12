Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* U.S. BANK ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES

* U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SAYS PAYMENT OF REDEMPTION PRICE FOR EACH OF SENIOR NOTES WILL BE MADE THROUGH FACILITIES OF DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY

* U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION-REDEMPTION ON DEC 26 OF ALL OUTSTANDING FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTES DUE JAN 26 2018 & 1.35 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE JAN 26 2018