a month ago
BRIEF-U.S. CDC provides update on mulitstate outbreaks of human salmonella infections
July 13, 2017 / 5:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-U.S. CDC provides update on mulitstate outbreaks of human salmonella infections

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* provides investigation update regarding 10 multistate outbreaks of human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

* an additional 418 sick people have been reported since last update on june 1, bringing the total number to 790

* no deaths have been reported for human salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

* outbreaks are expected to continue for the next several months

* 48 states and the District Of Columbia are affected by the outbreak of human salmonella infections

* says there have been 103 more hospitalizations realated to multistate human salmonella outbreak, bringing total to 174; no deaths reported‍​

