Nov 22 (Reuters) - Centers For Medicare & Medicade Services:

* U.S. CMS updates Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model for 2019

* U.S. CMS says beginning in 2019, the VBID model will expand to an additional 15 new states, allow chronic condition special needs plans to participate

* U.S. CMS - Beginning in 2019, the VBID model will also allow participants to propose their own systems or methods for identifying eligible enrollees Source text: (go.cms.gov/2zZasSn)