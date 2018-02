Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY ROSS SAYS ~ THERE NEEDS TO BE RULES FOR POLICING DEBRIS IN SPACE -CNBC INTERVIEW

* ROSS SAYS ~HAS “NO IDEA” WHEN TRUMP WILL MAKE DECISION OVER STEEL, ALUMINUM TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW

* ROSS SAYS ~RAISING FEDERAL GASOLINE TAX REMAINS ON THE TABLE AS POSSIBLE WAY TO FUND INFRASTRUCTURE -CNBC (Reporting By Susan Heavey)