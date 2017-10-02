FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Concrete buys 2 California ready-mixed concrete operations
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 16 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - US Concrete Inc:

* U.S. Concrete acquires two northern California ready-mixed concrete operations

* US Concrete Inc - acquisitions include two ready-mixed concrete batch plants and 23 mixer trucks

* US Concrete Inc - co’s unit, norcal materials, has acquired assets of two imdependently owned concrete operations, harbor ready-mix and a-1 materials

* US Concrete Inc - acquisitions also include assets of L.C. Frey co, a landscape materials business related to a-1’s operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

