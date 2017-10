Oct 2 (Reuters) - US Concrete Inc:

* US Concrete-arrangement agreement provides that, upon termination, termination fee of c$10 million will be payable by Polaris under certain circumstances

* US Concrete- Polaris & co are permitted to terminate deal without payment of a termination fee if deal is not completed on or before Dec 31- sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2yiZnuW)