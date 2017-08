Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Says Nvidia recalls about 6,900 european plug heads sold with power adaptors due to electric shock hazard​

* No reports of injuries/incidents in U.S.; Nvidia got 9 reports of european plug heads breaking overseas,6 reports of consumers receiving electrical shocks​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: