BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 4:18 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris recalls about 6,300 ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire and burn hazards​

* U.S. ‍CPSC says recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 POLARIS ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles ‍​

* U.S. CPSC says ‍Polaris received six reports of cracked exhaust pipes, including two reports of seat damage due to melting ​relating to recalled vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

