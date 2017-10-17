BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris recalls about 6,300 ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire and burn hazards​

* U.S. ‍CPSC says recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 POLARIS ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles ‍​

* U.S. CPSC says ‍Polaris received six reports of cracked exhaust pipes, including two reports of seat damage due to melting ​relating to recalled vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: