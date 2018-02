Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION :

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS ABOUT 58,000 OUTDOOR GAS FIRE PIT TABLE PATIO HEATERS RECALLED DUE TO BURN HAZARD​

* U.S. CPSC - RECEIVED 3 REPORTS OF CONSUMERS WHO WERE BURNED WHILE TURNING OFF PROPANE TANK AFTER USING GAS FIRE PIT MADE BY YAYI