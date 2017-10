Sept 18 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* U.S. Department of Agriculture awards Leidos prime contract for shared services

* Leidos-Awarded contract by U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide shared services in support of business solutions for USDA National Finance Center

* Leidos Holdings- indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has 5-year period of performance, approximate total value of $499 mln for all awardees