Jan 11 (Reuters) - Forescout Technologies Inc:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE AWARDS FORESCOUT ENTERPRISE-WIDE IOT SECURITY AGREEMENT

* FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES- U.S. DOD AWARDED CO, PARTNERS ENTERPRISE-WIDE BLANKET PURCHASE DEAL VIA U.S. MILITARY'S ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE INITIATIVE PROGRAM