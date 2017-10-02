BRIEF-U.S. Department Of Justice clears CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Level 3 Communications Inc

* U.S. Department of Justice clears CenturyLink’s acquisition of level 3

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍under consent decree, combined company is required to divest Level 3 metro network assets in three metro areas​

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍divestitures are not expected to have material impact on pro-forma operating revenue and operating cash flows of combined company.

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍consent decree also provides that combined company will divest 24 strands of dark fiber connecting 30 specified city-pairs