BRIEF-U.S. Department Of Justice clears CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3
October 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-U.S. Department Of Justice clears CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Level 3 Communications Inc

* U.S. Department of Justice clears CenturyLink’s acquisition of level 3

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍under consent decree, combined company is required to divest Level 3 metro network assets in three metro areas​

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍divestitures are not expected to have material impact on pro-forma operating revenue and operating cash flows of combined company.

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍consent decree also provides that combined company will divest 24 strands of dark fiber connecting 30 specified city-pairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

