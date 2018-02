Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SAYS BRENDA FITZGERALD RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR OF THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

* U.S. DEPARTMENT. OF HHS - FITZGERALD OWNS CERTAIN "COMPLEX FINANCIAL INTERESTS" THAT LIMIT HER ABILITY TO COMPLETE ALL DUTIES AS CDC DIRECTOR Source text: (bit.ly/2rT5KTk)