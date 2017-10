Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Corp:

* U.S. ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES SALE OF CERTAIN NON-OPERATED WILLISTON BASIN ASSETS

* US ENERGY CORP - ‍TO SELL CERTAIN NON-OPERATED ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN FOR ELIMINATION OF $4.2 MILLION IN OUTSTANDING LIABILITIES AND $2.0 MILLION IN CASH​

* US ENERGY CORP SAYS ‍AGREEMENT WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: