Aug 14 (Reuters) - Us Energy Corp:

* U.S. Energy Corp announces second quarter 2017 results; 2017 mid-year reserve report

* Qtrly sales volumes 58,369 BOE versus. 49,885 BOE last quarter

* U.S. Energy Corp - revenues from sales of oil and natural gas for Q2 of 2017 were $2.0 million compared to $1.7 million last quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.05