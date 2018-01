Jan 5 (Reuters) - US Energy Corp:

* US ENERGY CORP - ‍ON JAN. 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO COMMON STOCK SALES AGREEMENT WITH NORTHLAND SECURITIES, INC - SEC FILING​

* US ENERGY CORP - CO MAY SELL FROM TIME TO TIME, AT ITS OPTION, SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK HAVING AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $2.5 MILLION