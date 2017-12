Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) IN INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA AND GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - APPLICATION HAS AN ACTION DATE OF APRIL 16, 2018

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - APPLICATION BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 STUDY