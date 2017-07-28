BRIEF-U.S. FDA announces regulatory plan to shift trajectory of tobacco-related disease, death

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Food & Drug Administration:

* FDA announces comprehensive regulatory plan to shift trajectory of tobacco-related disease, death

* Plans to begin public dialogue about lowering nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes to non-addictive levels through achievable product standards

* Applications for newly-regulated combustible products, such as cigars, pipe tobacco and hookah tobacco, would be submitted by Aug. 8, 2021

* Intends to issue Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to seek input on potential public health benefits of lowering nicotine in cigarettes

* Under expected revised timelines, applications for non-combustible products such as ENDS or e-cigarettes would be submitted by Aug. 8, 2022

* The FDA expects that manufacturers would continue to market products while the agency reviews product applications

* Says anticipated new enforcement policy will not affect any current requirements for cigarettes and smokeless tobacco

* Anticipated new enforcement policy will affect only the newly-regulated tobacco products such as cigars and e-cigarettes

* Also plans to finalize guidance on how it intends to review Premarket Tobacco Applications for electronic nicotine delivery systems Source text: (bit.ly/2w6oeNF)