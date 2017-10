Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA

* U.S. FDA says approved Amgen’s Mvasi (bevacizumab-awwb) as a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of multiple types of cancer

* ‍U.S. FDA says Mvasi is approved for the treatment of adult patients with certain colorectal, lung, brain, kidney and cervical cancers​