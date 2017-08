July 18 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Gilead’s Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir) for re-treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis C virus

* Vosevi has a boxed warning in its product label regarding risk of hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation in HCV/HBV coinfected patients

* Vosevi's approval is based on data from phase 3 polaris-1 and polaris-4 studies